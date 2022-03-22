Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.25. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Calibre Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
