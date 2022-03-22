Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

