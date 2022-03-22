Callan Capital LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 224.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.82. 38,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,573. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $243.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

