Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 32,682 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.