Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.46. 91,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.