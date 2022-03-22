Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $68,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 741.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 349,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 236,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

