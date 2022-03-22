Callan Capital LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,692. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.