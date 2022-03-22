Callan Capital LLC Buys 34,465 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 142,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

