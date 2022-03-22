Callan Capital LLC Buys New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,587. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48.

