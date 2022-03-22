Callan Capital LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

VCR traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $305.40. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,812. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average of $321.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

