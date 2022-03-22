Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after acquiring an additional 788,918 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 223,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,430,000 after buying an additional 145,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,854. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.