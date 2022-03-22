Callan Capital LLC Sells 4,498 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,556,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.