Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and $51,615.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.77 or 0.07036182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00101207 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

