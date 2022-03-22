Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,443,731 shares.The stock last traded at $29.09 and had previously closed at $29.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

