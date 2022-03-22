Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6,000.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and last traded at GBX 6,079 ($80.03), with a volume of 980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($79.32).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,579 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,591.17. The company has a market capitalization of £167.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About Camellia (LON:CAM)
