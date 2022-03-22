Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.34

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.63. Canaan shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 47,229 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $891.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 4.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth $10,240,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 652,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

