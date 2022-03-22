Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $9.41. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 3,365 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

