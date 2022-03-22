Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Target Price to C$2.75

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QTRH. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QTRH traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,269. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

