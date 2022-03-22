Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NYSE GOOS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 919,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

