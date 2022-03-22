Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,435.42

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,435.42 ($32.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,546.40 ($33.52). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.91), with a volume of 4,147 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The company has a market capitalization of £521.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)
