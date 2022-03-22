Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.32

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.32 and traded as low as C$5.54. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 17,560 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.01 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

