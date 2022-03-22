Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share of $5.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.99 and the lowest is $5.13. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $20.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.17. 2,959,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,535. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $121.21 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

