Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Insider Buys A$110,200.00 in Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM – Get Rating) insider Bernard De Araugo purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.80 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$110,200.00 ($81,629.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

