Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.75 and traded as high as C$7.47. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 587,682 shares.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.77.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.