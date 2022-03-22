Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $32.89 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion and $1.83 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00202087 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00431107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00056841 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,239,675,267 coins and its circulating supply is 33,713,396,046 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

