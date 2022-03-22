Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 137,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

