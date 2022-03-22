CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 8.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.72. 7,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 274,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareMax by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.