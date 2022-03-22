CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CHHHF remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. CareRx has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.
CareRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
