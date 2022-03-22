CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHHHF remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. CareRx has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

