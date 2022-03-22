Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $130.16. Approximately 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

