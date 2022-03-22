Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 216.94% from the stock’s current price.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

