Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $250.72

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.72 and last traded at $249.29, with a volume of 8051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.25.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

