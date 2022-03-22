Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,081,688 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $17.49.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 1,422 ($18.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $4,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

