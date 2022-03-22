Cartesi Market Cap Tops $191.63 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $191.63 million and $37.92 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.61 or 0.07030157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.39 or 1.00076909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,926,428 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

