Casper (CSPR) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Casper has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $303.01 million and $10.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.93 or 0.07010877 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,800.17 or 0.99924620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,746,758,300 coins and its circulating supply is 4,171,966,433 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

