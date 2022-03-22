Castle Price Up 781.7% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 781.7% against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $216,243.12 and approximately $429.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00299534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005221 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00742327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.