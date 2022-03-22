Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.30

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 1546583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

