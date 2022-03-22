CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.13

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.36. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 235,243 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

