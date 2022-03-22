CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.67. CCOM Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 30,828 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

CCOM Group Company Profile

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

