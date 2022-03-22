CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.67. CCOM Group shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 30,828 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
CCOM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOM)
