CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 43.9% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $314.75 million and $15.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

