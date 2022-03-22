Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

