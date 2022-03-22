Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $47.36. 1,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNXF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($72.53) to €67.00 ($73.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €70.00 ($76.92) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.