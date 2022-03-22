Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 10.7% Higher

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.86. 1,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

