Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 10.7% Higher

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.86. 1,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.