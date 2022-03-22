Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £224.91 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £224.91 ($296.09).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,595.58).

On Monday, February 21st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 495 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($293.25).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($198.06).

CAU traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 48.70 ($0.64). 9,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.53. The company has a market cap of £71.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.63%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

