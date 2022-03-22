Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

