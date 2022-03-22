Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $760,430.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.