Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPTN. Maxim Group began coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Cepton has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $80.16.
Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
