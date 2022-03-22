Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPTN. Maxim Group began coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Cepton alerts:

NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Cepton has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $80.16.

Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.