Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Shares of CERT opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. Certara has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,889 shares of company stock valued at $12,595,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

