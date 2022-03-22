Cerus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,095% compared to the average volume of 232 call options.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock worth $3,390,804. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 79,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

