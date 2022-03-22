CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $22.25. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 3,856 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

