CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $121.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,152,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

